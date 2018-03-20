Syria strongly condemned as lack credibility the allegations of the European Union Council on the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

A source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said Tuesday that these allegations come in the framework of the campaign of misleading and lies fabricated against Syria and they lack any credibility.

“Syria has repeatedly warned that the terrorist groups are fabricating lies about the use of chemical weapons to create justifications for the parties operating them to attack Syria,” the source added, stressing that Syria is free of chemical weapons.

“ All the allegations issued by Western officials in this regard have indicated that there is no evidence on such use which affirms that the goal behind these false accusations is to offend the Syrian state and to protect the terrorist groups from the successive defeats by the Syrian army and to cover the use of chemical weapons by terrorists,” the source said.

The source added that the fact the European Union is blindly subordinated to the US policy makes it not qualified to play any role on the international arena and makes it lose what has remained of its credibility, and consequently it is not strange that the European citizens increasingly express that they have lost confidence in that union.

The source concluded by saying that the Syrian Arab Republic affirms that such cheap allegations and lies will not prevent it from continuing to hunt down the terrorist groups till liberating every inch of the Syrian territories from terrorism and undermining the mean conspiratorial project against Syria and the Arab nation which the European Union agreed to be one of its tools yearning to the colonial past of some of its states and the documented crimes they have committed against the nations which they usurped their assets.

Source: SANA