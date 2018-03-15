Units of the Syrian Arab army on Thursday secured the exit of a new batch of besieged civilians from the eastern Gouta via Hamouriya.

The besieged civilians were used as human shields by terrorist organizations.

SANA reporter said that since early morning the army units and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent teams were prepared and managed to secure the exit of a new batch of civilians from Gouta.

The army units received the evacuated people and families and provided them with water and food in preparation to relocate them in the well-equipped makeshift centers.

Over the past two days, army units have secured the exit of hundreds of civilians held in the eastern Gouta through al-Wafedeen Camp.

Source: SANA