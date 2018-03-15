The hardline conservative Mike Pompeo, who has been newly appointed as the US Secretary of State, is the most supportive of the Zionist entity and hostile to Iran, according to the Israeli circles that added Netanyahu’s dealing with the US officials would become easier then.

The Zionist analysts added that Pompeo is better than his predecessor Rex Tillerson “who opposes revoking the nuclear deal with Iran,” noting that the former supports a military attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Zionist circles welcomed Pompeo’s appointment, mentioning that he had visited the Israeli intelligence chief in Tel Aviv to coordinate the strategic stances between the two sides.

Source: Al-Manar Website