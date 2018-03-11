Earlier this week, a series of pro-government rallies and anti-militant protests erupted throughout Damascus’ east Ghouta pocket, in areas currently under the control of Islamist militants, and in areas which were recently liberated by the Syrian Army.

Sputnik was the first international news agency to report on the aforementioned protests and rallies, citing photos and video footage published online.

The mainstream media failed or decided not to report on these key developments in Syria’s capital, and several social media users noticed their skewed coverage of developments in East Ghouta.

Users also tweeted directly to the official accounts of a number of media outlets, with the BBC repeatedly singled out.

Others pointed out the mainstream media’s wider biased coverage of the situation in East Ghouta, and outlined how the recent anti-militant protests don’t fit their narrative and portrayal of developments in Syria.

Source: Sputnik