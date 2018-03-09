Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamamd Javad Zarif stressed that the era of monopoly in the world is over.

During a Tree-Planting Day ceremony on Thursday, the top Iranian diplomat said that once it was assumed that world powers can drive the world to war or peace, noting that the situation nowadays is different.

“Nowadays, the role of individuals has shown that the era of monopoly is over.”

“The world around us is no longer the world of hatred and violence; it is the world of Nowruz, the return of beauty and mirth,” said Zarif.

“The things that unite us are far more than what may have divided us; one of the most important factors in uniting us is the environment, which has turned into a big challenge.”

He added that no country, although powerful, can solve the problem of the environment without the help of the others.

“We are all on the same boat; we will either get to the beach safe and sound, or fail to do it,” Zarif said.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, and the Maye\or of Tehran Mohammad-Ali Najafi.

Source: IRNA