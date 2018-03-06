The Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said that the British resolution at the Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on the situation in Gouta sends message of support to terrorists who violate human rights in Syria, encouraging them to continue committing crimes.

An official source at the Ministry told SANA on Tuesday that Britain, on behalf of a number of states hostile towards Syria, submitted draft resolution at the UNHCR on the situation in Eastern Gouta, in a new step showing the blatant politicization of human rights issues.

The source said that despite the pressure exerted by the countries that submitted the draft resolution, they failed to pass it, as 18 UNHRC member states rejected this biased, selective resolution that employees double standards in dealing with human rights, either voting against it or abstaining, which shows the division at the UNHRC in particular and the UN in general regarding the situation in Eastern Gouta and the attempts to politicize the UN to destabilize specific countries.

The source said that this resolution sends a message of support to terrorists in Eastern Gouta, encouraging to continue targeting civilians in Damascus and its countryside and to keep holding civilians in Gouta hostage to use them as human shields, crimes which violate UNSC resolution no. 2401.

“Britain and the states allied with it that adopted the resolution even rejected suggestions by some states to demand that terrorist groups stop killing innocent civilians in Damascus and its countryside and allow civilians to exit Eastern Gouta, preferring instead to let them be used as human shields and preventing them from leaving safely,” the source added.

The source went on to assert that the Syrian government showed commitment to international humanitarian law and fulfilled its obligations in this regard by taking several steps, the most recent of which was approving the sending of a joint UN-ICRC aid convoy consisting of 46 trucks to Gouta on Monday March 5th in cooperation with the SARC, in addition to providing safe corridors for civilians who want to evacuate Gouta.

The source added that these and other efforts are hindered by the terrorist groups who carry out the instructions of their British, American, French, Saudi and Israeli masters who are panicking because of the progress made by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorists in Eastern Gouta.

“The government of the Syrian Arab Republic affirms its right to defend its citizens, fight terrorism, and confront those who practice, fund, or army it,” the source said, asserting that such politicized and biased positions that are far removed from international law will not dissuade the Syrian government from fighting terrorism, restoring security and stability, and rebuilding what the terrorists destroyed.

Source: SANA