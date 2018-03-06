All people on board of the aircraft, including 26 passengers and six crew members died in the incident, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

A Russian An-26 plane crashed near Syrian Hmeimim air base at 3 pm on Tuesday when landing, according to the ministry of defense. The plane hit the ground 500 meters short of the runway.

A technical malfunction was behind the crash, the ministry added, adding that the aircraft was not attacked.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

An-26 is a military transport aircraft, capable of carrying up to 38 people excluding the crew, and some 5500 kilograms in cargo.

