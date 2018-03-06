The Syrian Army units achieved a new advancement in their operations against al-Nusra Front and the groups affiliated to it in Damascus countryside and they continued to ensure the safety of the corridor assigned for the exit of the besieged civilians from Gouta towards al-Wafideen camp to transport them to the temporary housing shelter in al-Dwair.

SANA delegate to Gouta said that army units regained full control over al-Muhamadyia town after inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorist organizations in the equipment and personnel.

The delegate added that army units are now combing the area and they dismantle the explosive devices and the mines planted by terrorists in the town.

The delegate indicated that army units are hunting down the remnants of the terrorists who fled away to the nearby farms.

Establishing control over al-Muhamadyia town contributed to cutting more supply routes between the terrorist groups who are living in a state of panic and collapse thanks to the significant advancement achieved by army units and the heavy losses inflicted upon the terrorist organizations in the personnel and equipment.

In Hamoriya area in Eastern Gouta, the locals held the national flag in support of the army’s anti-terrorist operations.

Source: SANA