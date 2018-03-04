Units of Syrian Arab Army on Sunday regained control over a number of towns and villages in Gouta after eradicating Nusra Front terrorists and the affiliated groups.

SANA’s delegate to Gouta said that army units, over the past hours, established control over al-Nashabieh town and the villages of Otaiya, Hazrma, Housh al-Salihyia, Housh al-Fadielyia and Tel Ferzat after inflicting heavy losses upon terrorists in personnel and equipment.

SANA’s camera toured al-Nashabieh town and the surrounding farms and inspected the massive destruction caused by the terrorist attacks to the citizens’ houses and the infrastructures.

Source: SANA