Al-Manar TV Channel broadcast on Wednesday a report in which it showed new footage of Hezbollah operation of assassinating the commander of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, Erez Gerstein, and unveiled the identity of the Resistance fighter who carried out the operation.

Hezbollah commander Abu Mohammad Salman (photo) was behind detonating the explosives which targeted Gerstein’s vehicle in Hasbaya in southern Lebanon in 1999. The operation pushed the Israelis to speed up their withdrawal from most the of the Lebanese territories they occupied for 18 years.

The Israeli media commented on Al-Manar’s report, considering that it comes in the context of Hezbollah warfare against the entity and recommending that the Israel public must not have access to such media productions for they promote the party’s power versus the Zionist weakness.

Source: Al-Manar Website