The Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that a daily humanitarian pause in eastern Gouta will start on February 27.

Shoigu said the ceasefire would run from 09:00 until 14:00 local time daily. He said details on the location of the corridor would be released soon.

“A humanitarian corridor will be opened to evacuate civilians. Location will be prepared and announced shortly,” he said.

Russia also proposes to establish humanitarian corridors in Syria’s Al-Tanf area where the Rukban refugee camp is located, Shoigu said.

“We propose to establish similar humanitarian corridors, humanitarian pauses in the At-Tanf and Rukban, so that the civilians can freely return to their homes and begin to restore peaceful life,” Shoigu said.

Gouta pause follows a UN Security Council resolution which demanded a 30-day ceasefire across Syria.

