Russia vowed on Sunday to prevent attempts to hinder peace process in Syria, as it commented on a resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council on a ceasefire in Syria.

“After adopting a UN Security Council resolution, we will block any attempts to fuel anti-Russian and anti-Syrian hysteria and derail the Syrian peace process that has got a new impetus in the wake the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi,” the Russian Foreign Ministry ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry went on to note that Russia as a ceasefire guarantor state will keep working with all the parties to the conflict in Syria so that those who really seek a reconciliation could achieve it.

The ministry praised the UNSC resolution 2401 as it condemns the shelling attacks on Damascus that had led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

“It is very important that we have managed to prevent a resolution promoted by Western members of the Council implying a directive-based unrealistic scheme of establishing a truce. Now the document does encourage the sides of the conflict to cease military activities, implement previously reached agreements and negotiate overall de-escalation and establishment of humanitarian pauses across Syria,” the statement added.

The UN Security Council unanimously passed on Saturday resolution 2401 that calls on warring parties in Syria to stop clashes and stick to a long-term humanitarian pause in order to ensure the safe humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of the injured people.

Source: Sputnik