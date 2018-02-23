Three civilian were killed and at least 15 others were injured when armed groups fired a shell on Salaheddin area in Rukn Eddin neighborhood in Damascus, Al-Manar Website reporter and a source at Damascus Police Command said.

The armed groups positioned in Eastern Gouta on Friday also fired mortar and rocket shells on the neighborhoods of Mezzeh 86, Barzeh, al-Joura, al-Qaboun, causing material damage to houses and properties.

SANA reporter said that units of the Syrian Arab Army have responded to the attacks by targeting the areas from which the shells were launched, inflicting losses upon the armed groups in personnel and weapons.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA