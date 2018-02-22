US Acting Assistant Secretary of State David Satterfield arrived in Beirut on Wednesday coming from occupied Palestine, and held talks with the Lebanese army commander General Joseph Aoun and the General Security Chief Maj. General Abbas Ibrahim and encountered a steadfast official stance which underscores Lebanon’s right to utilize all its offshore oil resources, including block 9.

In this context, Maj. General Ibrahim visited the House Speaker Nabih Berri to inform him about Satterfield’s latest proposals. In his turn Berri stressed that Lebanon rejects all the Israeli attempts to burglarize its offshore oil resources.

Satterfield also met with the Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil and left the meeting at the foreign ministry without making a statement as media reports noted that his mission, aimed at promoting the Israeli aggression on the Lebanese national right to preserve all its territories and regional waters with all the natural resources, would fail because of the steadfastness of the stance made by Lebanon’s senior officials against US bias approach.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah vowed that the Resistance would confront any Israeli aggression on Lebanon and its resources, stressing that the party has the ability to disable all the Zionist offshore installations within hours.

Source: Al-Manar Website