Groups of the Syrian popular forces started on Tuesday entering Afrin town in Aleppo northern countryside, according to the War Media.

Meanwhile, artillery shells from the Turkish territories targeted the vehicles carrying the Syrian popular forces entering Afrin, as broadcast live by Al-Manar TV Channel.

In a different context, the Syrian Red Crescent evacuated five seriously injured people and a number of their family members from the two besieged towns of Foua and Kefraya in Idlib countryside.

Source: Al-Manar Website