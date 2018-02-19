The Turkish foreign minister has commented on recent reports made by Syrian state TV that pro-Syrian government forces would enter Syria’s Afrin “within hours.”

“We have started an operation in Afrin in order to get rid of the threat to our national security. We still insist on this,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, as aired by the NTV broadcaster

However, the foreign minister went on to say, “Now the question is – will the forces of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] enter Afrin or not? And if they enter, then for what purpose? If they come to clear it from the YPG, there are no problems. If they support terrorists, no one will stop us. This applies to Afrin, Manbij and the east of the Euphrates.”

Source: Sputnik