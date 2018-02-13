Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s discussions with Washington on legislation that would effectively annex West Bank settlements amount to land theft with US complicity, a top Palestinian official said Monday.

“Netanyahu’s latest statement… confirms US complicity with Israeli colonial plans,” said Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, condemning the Israeli moves as “land theft”.

Netanyahu told lawmakers earlier Monday that he has been discussing legislation with the United States that would effectively annex Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank, his spokesman said.

Source: Al-Manar Website and AFP