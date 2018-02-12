Lebanese Speaker Nbaih Berri said that the rules of engagement with the Israeli enemy have changed following Syria’s downing of Israeli F16 fighter jet last Saturday.

Commenting on the downing of the Israeli air craft which was launching air strikes on several posts in Syria, Speaker Berri said the latest confrontation was “more than a battle but less than a war,” local media reported.

“What happened imposed new rules of engagement as it created balance of power in the region,” local media quoted the Lebanese speaker as saying.

Meanwhile, Berri ruled out further escalation in the situation following Saturday’s confrontation.

On the other hand, Berri described his relationship with President Michel Aoun as good, noting that they would meet to discuss latest Israeli threats along with other issues.

