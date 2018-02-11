The local emergency services are checking the information about the Russian An-148 that allegedly crashed in Moscow region, a source in emergency services told Sputnik.

“The plane crashed near the village of Argunovo. Passengers as well as the crew could hardly survive,” the source said, adding that the plane disappeared from radars two minutes after departure.

“It is in the field in the Ramensky District. Rescuers have not reached the scene yet,” the source said, adding that the aircraft was detected from air.

According to a Sputnik source, there were 65 people onboard of the missing plane and six crew members.

