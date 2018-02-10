Lieutenant commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps warned the Israeli regime of a hell that Iran could create for Zionists, saying all American military bases in the region are within range of Iranian strikes.

The Iranian forces can destroy all American bases across the region by launching attacks from inside the country, Brigadier General Hossein Salami said on Saturday.

Iran can create a hell for the Zionist regime of Israel, the commander added, recommending the Tel Aviv regime to abandon the dream of conquering lands from “the river to the sea”, a term Israel uses to refer to territories from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean Sea.

His comments came after the downing of an Israeli warplane by the Syria Army.

Source: Tasnim News Agency