Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Friday that Lebanon’s solidarity and power deterred the Israeli aggressive schemes, emphasizing that the Resistance will always confront any Zionist move against Lebanon.

Delivering a speech during Hezbollah ceremony held to announce the party’s electoral machine in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem said that the recent case of challenging the Israeli threats against Lebanon’s seashore oil investments confirm the golden formula, people-army-resistance.

Source: Al-Manar Website