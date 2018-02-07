Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian on Wednesday, claiming he stabbed a security guard at the entrance to an Israeli settlement, taking to three the number of Palestinian martyrs in the last two days.

Occupation army said that a Palestinian has stabbed and lightly injured an Israeli security guard at the entrance to Israeli settlement north of Al-Khalil (Hebron), adding that another guard opened fire on the assailant and killed him.

Palestinian security sources named the martyr as Hamza Zamareh, 17, from Halhul, near the scene of the attack.

Zamareh is the third martyr to fall by occupation forces in the last two days. IOF killed Palestinian resistance fighter, Ahmad Jarrar in a village near Jenin early on Tuesday, in a raid that followed a one-month hunt for the fighter who was the head of the resistance cell responsible for the operation which killed Rabbi Raziel Shevah in Nablus last month.

Later on Tuesday, IOF raided the city of Nablus, causing clashes with Palestinians that ended up in the martyrdom of a Palestinian and the injury of at least 40 others.

Source: Agencies