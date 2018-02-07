Nablus witnesses on Wednesday general strike after Israeli occupation forces raided the city and killed a Palestinian and injured 42.

Palestinian health ministry named the Palestinian martyr as Khaled Tayeh, a man in his 20s who had been shot in the chest.

Palestine Today reported that more than 40 Palestinians were injured, clarifying that 4 of them are in critical condition.

IOF raided Nablus on Tuesday to search for a Palestinian who stabbed and killed an Israeli man in a heroic operation near the major West Bank settlement of Ariel on Monday.

However, the identity of the dead man did not match that of the suspect given by occupation authorities as the stabber, Israeli media reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, IOF raided Yamoun, a village west of Jenin, also in West Bank, and engaged in a confrontation that ended up in the martyrdom of resistance fighter Ahmad Jarrar who became an icon after month of hunt by occupation forces.

Jarrar was the head of the resistance cell responsible for the operation which killed Rabbi Raziel Shevah in Nablus last month.

Source: Agencies