The Iranian President vowed continued efforts to boost the country’s military power within the framework of law and religious decrees, making it clear that Tehran will never ask permission from anyone to strengthen its defense capabilities.

“We should be ready to counter and address the threats against the (Iranian) people. To that end, our nation and officials do not and will not need negotiations with anyone or compromise with any power,” President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, addressing a ceremony in Tehran held to mark the opening of ten cultural centers and war-related museums across the country.

Playing down concerns about the pressures on Iran over its missile program or the French president’s decision to raise concerns about missiles during a planned visit to Tehran, Rouhani said Iran’s “decisive and clear response” is that production of any weapon with any power, necessary for defending the country, will go on within the framework of law and of the Leader’s fatwas -religious decrees on prohibition of WMDs.

He added that Iran would keep boosting its defense power proportional to the threats, but stressed that weapons of mass destruction have no place in Iran’s agenda.

In comments in October 2017, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei categorically rejected the idea of negotiations on Iran’s defense power, stressing that the country will press ahead with the plans to boost its might and build up its defense capabilities.

“As we have announced several times in the past and announce it once again, the country’s defense capabilities and power are not subject to negotiations and bargaining,” the Leader said.

“We will have no bargaining and dealing with the enemy over the country’s means of defense and over whatever provides or supports the national power,” Imam Khamenei underscored.

Source: Tasnim News Agency