The United States’ new nuclear policy brings humanity “closer to annihilation”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said.

His comments late Saturday came a day after the Pentagon revealed plans to revamp its nuclear arsenal, largely in response to a perceived renewed ‘threat’ from Russia.

Zarif said the new policy was “in violation” of the international Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“The US Nuclear Posture Review reflects greater reliance on nukes in violation of the #NPT, bringing humankind closer to annihilation,” Zarif said on Twitter.

Source: AFP