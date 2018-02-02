The Syrian Army and allies expanded their control over Aleppo southern countryside, eliminating the last gatherings of Nusra Front terrorist organization in Tal Alloush village near the administrative boarders of Idlib province.

SANA’s reporter said that units of the army on Friday carried out intensive military operations in Tal Alloush village using precise and appropriate tactics to protect the civilians in the village, which resulted in tightening grip on Tal Alloush in the southern countryside of Aleppo.

The reporter added that the army units immediately combed the village, strengthened their positions in it and began to chase the fleeing remnants of terrorists, killing and injuring many of them and destroying their equipment and ammunition.

The new advance achieved by the army units make them close to Aleppo-Damascus highway by about 13 km.

The reporter, quoting field sources, clarified that the army units’ control over al-Msherfeh, al-Tweheneh, al-Husseineh, Tal al-Sultan, Masaada, Tal Kharta, Jabl al-Taweel, and Tal Kalbeh villages in Idlib southern countryside put them 9 km away from Saraqib city which is an important point on the international highway of Damascus-Aleppo and is 50 km away from Aleppo.

In the past few days, the Abu al-Dahhur airport and about 300 villages and towns have been liberated as a siege has been imposed on the dens of terrorists in dozens of villages in the countryside of Hama, Aleppo and Idlib.

Source: SANA