Two people were killed and 16 were wounded in a Turkish border town Friday by rockets fired from Syria, local authorities said, as Turkey continues its offensive against a Syrian Kurdish militia.

Three rockets hit neighborhoods of Reyhanli in southern Turkey and 68-year-old Rifat Sinirli died in hospital, the state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

Reyhanli mayor Huseyin Sanverdi said on Twitter that a man was killed by a rocket fired from Syria’s Afrin region, a Kurdish enclave where the Turkish army has launched its offensive against the YPG militia deemed “terrorists” by Ankara.

Later in the afternoon, he announced a second man was killed in another attack by “treacherous terrorists.”

The Hatay governor’s office said 16 people were injured.

