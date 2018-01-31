Hezbollah on Wednesday maintained that the statements made by the Zionist war minister Avigdor Lieberman reflect the Israeli greed for seizing Lebanon resources, adding that they come in the context of enemy’s continuous aggression on the Lebanese sovereignty and legitimate rights.

In a statement, Hezbollah expressed its support to the stances made by the Lebanese senior officials against Lieberman’s remarks and reiterated firmly and unequivocally confronting any aggression on Lebanon’s gas and oil resources and defending the country’s facilities.

Source: Hezbollah Media Relations