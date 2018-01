The Syrian army on Friday seized new amounts of weapons, various ammunition, toxic materials and Israeli-made mines left by ISIL terrorist organization in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

The authorities discovered Israeli-made mines, poisonous materials and weapons from the remnants of ISIL during the sweeping operations of the villages of al-Sayyal, Hassrat and the town of al-Jalaa in the eastern countryside of the province.

Source: SANA