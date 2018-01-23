Chief of Hamas Politburo Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that a solid alliance is being established in the Middle East to confront the Us malicious policies, adding that such an alliance would not be isolated, but open to all sides for Al-Quds battle requires everyone’s efforts.

In a press conference in Gaza, Haniyeh considered that the US Vice President Mike Pence’s statements about moving the US embassy into Al-Quds aim at eradicating the Palestinian cause, stressing that the intifada and the popular support in addition to the Umma back up are main bases to confront the US policy.

Haniyeh also underscored that the Palestinian resistance will use some cards in order to liberate the prisoners at the Zionist jails, adding that who thinks that the Palestinian people have been emaciated is mistaken.

Source: Al-Manar Website