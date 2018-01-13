The Syrian army and allies managed on Saturday to inflict heavy losses upon Nusra Front terrorists during clashes in Idlib southeastern countryside, regaining all the positions lost in the past 48 hours.

The latest reports mentioned that the Syrian army and allies managed to control a number of the terrorists’ positions in the area.

The Syrian army and allies killed or injured a number of terrorists, including commanders, destroying a number of their booby-trapped vehicles, which frustrated their attack.

It is worth noting that during the battles, the terrorists’ websites and social media accounts deliberately circulated false reports about achievements made by the takfiri militants to boost their collapsed morale.

Source: Al-Manar Website