Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that attendees of talks on Iran’s nuclear deal in Brussels unanimously agreed that Iran has been complying with the accord.

FMs from the European Union, Britain, Germany and France were attending a meeting in Brussels along with Zarif in a bid to tackle the implementation of the nuclear deal, official known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Zarif said there were consensus in Brussels on several issues.

“Strong consensus in Brussels today: 1)Iran is complying with #JCPOA, 2)Iranian people have every right to all its dividends, 3)any move that undermines JCPOA is unacceptable.” The top Iranian diplomat said on his Twitter account.

However, he once again warned that the Islamic republic continued compliance with the agreement is conditioned on full compliance by the United States.

“E3 and EU fully aware that Iran’s continued compliance conditioned on full compliance by the US,” Zarif added, referring to France, Britain and Germany.

Source: Twitter