Syrian army forces and allies are approaching a sprawling terrorist-held air base in the northwestern province of Idlib from different directions.

“The Syrian army and its allies are continuing their operations in the south-eastern countryside of Idlib and controlling the villages of Rasm Al-Naysis, Al-Aziziyah, Jab Al-Abyad, Rifaheh, Al-Bayaaa Al-Sagheera, Al-Bayaaa Al-Kabeerah, Ras Al-Ain, Albuwaidar,” Hezbollah military media center reported.

The media center announced the army forces were only two kilometers away from the Abu Duhour air base.

Recapturing the air base, which the terrorists took in 2015, has been one of the main targets of a major army offensive into Idlib that began in late October. The attack also aims to secure the road linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest.

Syrian army sources said that Syrian troops are fighting militants, including members of al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee, in different areas near Abu Duhour.

The military media center also reported that the Syrian army and its allies controlled the hills of Abu Ruwail and Al-Maqbara (the cemetery) south of the town of Abu Ruwail in southern Aleppo countryside after confrontations with Al-Nusra Front and affiliates.

Source: Al-Manar Website