Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) went ahead on Saturday in operation to impose security on Huwaijah which was recently liberated by the allied forces.

Iraqi Army and the PMF, who are widely known as Hashd Shaabi forces, continued for the third consecutive day operation to impose security on Huwaija and the surrounding area, Hashd’s Website reported.

Karim Al-Khafeqi, commander of the Iraqi Army’s Second Brigade, announced earlier on Friday that the allied forces had finalized the inspection of sixteen towns near Huwaijah, noting that the operation to impose security in the area will continue in the coming days.

Source: Hashd Shaabi Website