Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad on New Year, stressing his country’s will to continue supporting Syria to protect its sovereignty and integrity, according to Kremlin media office.

In a cable to President Assad, the Russian leader stressed the importance of defeating the terrorist groups across Syria, pointing out that this would serve the security and stability of the whole region, it added.

President Putin also underscored that Russia would contribute to reinforcing the political process and rebuilding economy in Syria, Kremlin said.

Source: Al-Manar Website