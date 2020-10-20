Saeb Erekat, Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, remains in hospital in critical condition and that an international medical team is supervising his situation, Erekat’s daughter, Dalal, told WAFA on Monday.

She called on all media outlets to be careful and cautious in relaying information on her father’s condition, stressing that any news about him should be taken only from the official Palestinian News and Information Agency WAFA.

Erekat is suffering from pneumonia after he contracted the novel COVID-19. He was rushed yesterday to an Israeli hospital after his situation has worsened.

Source: WAFA news agency