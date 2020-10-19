The Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque expelled an Emirati delegation visiting the Holy Shrine in coordination with the Zionist occupation authorities.

A circulated footage showed a Palestinian worshiper shouting at the Emirati visitors, “Get out!”

UAE signed a deal to normalize ties with the Zionist entity, betraying the Palestinian cause and supporting the enemy against people of the Umma.

The Zionist Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen cited a ‘chance’ to conclude more normalization deals with other Arab countries, including Sudan, stressing that this reinforces the Israeli position in the confrontation with Iran and its allies.

Meanwhile, the founder of the so-called “Friends of Zion Heritage Center” presented, during the summit the “Friends of Zion Award” to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, King Mohammed VI of Morocco Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and seven other world leaders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website