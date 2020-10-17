Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the recent terrorist attacks that have targeted the Pakistani military forces in Ormara and North Waziristan.

In a statement on Friday night, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attacks in Pakistan and offered sympathy to the Pakistani nation and government over the fatal strikes.

The spokesman said all forms of terrorism are rejected, and that all regional countries must participate in the continuous fight against the perpetrators, organizers, supporters, and sponsors of such terrorist attacks.

Unidentified gunmen killed at least 14 people in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Thursday after ambushing a convoy of vehicles travelling on a major highway towards the country’s largest city, Karachi.

The vehicles were travelling to Karachi from the port town of Gwadar when they were ambushed near the small town of Ormara, about 250 km west of their destination.

In a separate development, at least six Pakistani soldiers were killed during an improvised explosive device attack on their vehicle convoy near the northwestern town of Razmak, in North Waziristan district, on Thursday, Pakistan’s military said in a brief statement.

