The Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Thursday evening officially ratified a normalization agreement signed between the Zionist entity and the UAE last month at the White House.

The measure received overwhelming support from lawmakers, passing through the chamber in an 80 to 13 vote.

In remarks delivered to Knesset before Thursday’s vote commenced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement proved that Zionist entity “could pave a new path with the Arab world without having to first compromise with Ramallah.”

“The new order says you don’t wait for the Palestinians to make peace,” Netanyahu quipped. “This deal brings Arab and Muslim countries closer to us, who have formed a united front against Iran,” he was quoted as saying by Israeli media.

Bahrain and the UAE are the first Arab nations to establish relations with the Zionist entity since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

