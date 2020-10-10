Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has voiced support for Russia’s “valuable” efforts that brokered a truce between Armenia and Azerbaijan aimed at ending the fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the Islamic Republic is ready to offer any help and cooperation in this regard.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to offer any help and promote cooperation to settle the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia through dialog and negotiations and based on legal and international norms and respect for countries’ territorial integrity,” Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

He added that Iran basically believes that the Karabakh conflict cannot be solved through war, and described the military conflict between the two neighboring countries of Azerbaijan and Armenia as “very bitter and worrying” for Iran.

“Any possible intervention of some third countries in this conflict will expand and prolong the crisis, and we do not consider it to be in the interests of regional countries,” the Iranian president stated.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to implement the Russia-brokered ceasefire from noon on Saturday, after 11 hours of talks in Moscow, to end nearly two weeks of heavy fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The ceasefire allows the two warring sides involved in the conflict in Karabakh to exchange dead bodies and prisoners.

Source: Press TV