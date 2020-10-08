Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei attended Imam Khomeini Mosque on Thursday to mourn Arbaeen in person avoiding public reception.

The ceremony is being held without crowd and under the health protocols set by national anti-coronavirus headquarters.

Arbaeen, which marks 40 days after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (a.s.), is one of the world’s biggest religious gatherings.

Every year, religious processions and symbolic marches are being held in the holy city of Karbala and other cities across the Islamic world.

However, this year, Iraqi authorities are adopting restrictive measures on Arbaeen arrivals, in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Source: Iranian Agencies