The Palestinian resistance movement of Islamic Jihad reiterated its readiness to confront any Zionist aggression, adding that it will militarily surprise the enemy.

We will not let our people down, according to the military commander “Abu Mohammad” who added that the resistance movement is continuously developing its military capabilities.

In an interview with Al-Quds Radio Station on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic Jihad’s military resistance start, “Abu Mohammad” stressed that the Palestinian resistance managed to impose a balance of deterrence on the Israeli enemy “which had been used to violate all limits and considerations”.

Source: Al-Manar English Website