The Information Office of the Presidency of the Republic issued Thursday a statement in which it announced that President Michel Aoun welcomed the announcement by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo that a framework agreement had been reached to negotiate the demarcation of borders under the auspices of the United Nations and under its banner, and through facilitated mediation by the United States of America.

The President of the Republic will undertake negotiations in accordance with the provisions of Article 52 of the Constitution, hoping that the American side will keep its impartial mediation, the statement added.

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri announced on the same day in a press conference the framework agreement representing the basis for the launch of indirect negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist entity on demarcating the land and maritime borders.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA