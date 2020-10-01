Member of “Loyalty to Resistance” parliamentary bloc, MP Ibrahim Al-Moussawi, told on Thursday Al-Manar TV that the amnesty law does not include the takfiri militants involved in terror attacks on the army and innocent civilians.

MP Al-Moussawi added that the spread of conornavirus in the Lebanese jails threatens a larger number of prisoners, highlighting the moral responsibility of rescuing them from the pandemic.

MP Al-Moussawi said that the amnesty daft law would be amended so that it gains the support the parliamentary majority and leads to the release of a number of prisoners.

It is worth noting that the House Speaker Nabih Berri adjourned the parliamentary session set to discuss the amnesty draft law on Wednesday (September 30) to October 20 for lack of quorum.

Source: Al-Manar English Website