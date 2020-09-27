Lebanese President Michel Aoun will take appropriate measures after Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib stepped down on Saturday.

“President of the Republic will take the appropriate measures in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, after the recusal of the Prime Minister-designate, Mustapha Adib,” the General Directorate of the Lebanese Presidency said in a statement.

“President of the Republic, Michel Aoun, received at 11:00 am in the morning the Prime Minister-designate, Mustapha Adib, who briefed him on the difficulties and obstacles he faced in the process of forming a government,” the statement added.

“Adib then submitted his resignation letter to the President. In turn, President of the Republic thanked Prime Minister-designate for his efforts and informed him of his acceptance of his resignation,” the statement noted.

For his part, Speaker Nabih Berri said his group would stick to the French initiative after Adib’s decision to step down.

“Our position is to stick to the French initiative and its content,” Berri said in a statement.

Source: NNA and Reuters