The Lebanese army intelligence managed on Friday to arrest the fugitive terrorist, Ahmad Shami, involved in Kaftoun and Al-Beddawi in northern Lebanon.

Al-Manar Website correspondent reported that the terrorist had resorted to a house in Kfar Shlan and used to drive a car with dark windows for his movement in the area.

The Lebanese army command issued a statement in which it announces the arrest, adding that Shami is involved in killing three people, including two policemen, on August 21 and three army soldiers, during an operation against the cell he belongs to, on September 13.

Source: Al-Manar English Website