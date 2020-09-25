The Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), Dubai Media Office said on Friday.

The agreement aims to support Israeli companies in establishing business in Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates.

In particular, Israeli e-commerce companies will benefit from the free zone’s dedicated cluster – Dubai Commercity.

“DAFZA enjoys a strategic location that makes it a gateway to Asian markets, as it will redirect trade movement smoothly, faster and more efficiently to those markets through the emirate,” said Mohammed Al Zarooni, Director-General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority.

The UAE and the Zionist entity agreed in August to normalize ties between the two sides.

