The Lebanese prime minister-designate, Mustafa Adib, visited on Friday Baabda Palace and discussed with President Michel Aoun the cabinet formation process.

After the meeting, Adib said that he updated the President on the latest governmental developments, adding that he would visit Baabda Palace again tomorrow (Saturday) at 11:00.

Al-Manar sources mentioned that Adib did not submit any draft governmental line-up to President Aoun despite the fact that he was holding a black file during his today’s visit to Baabda Palace.

