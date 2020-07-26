Israeli occupation forces detained two former Palestinian legislators, affiliated with Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in raids in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to local residents.

Zionist soldiers raided the homes of former MPs, Hatem Qafisha and Nayef Rajoub, in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the southern West Bank and took them into custody, the residents said.

Qafisha was later released by Israeli forces.

Last week, the Israeli army arrested former Hamas lawmaker Nezar Ramadan and former minister Essa al-Jaabari, who was later released.