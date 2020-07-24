Hezbollah condemned as “dangerous and terrorist” act the interception of an Iranian passenger plane in the Syrian airspace.

In a statement released by its Media Relations Office, Hezbollah “firmly denounced the hostile act by US warplanes.”

The US warplanes threatened and intimidated a civilian Iranian plane in the Syrian airspace, the statement said, describing the attack as “terrorist and dangerous that could have unknown repercussions on the entire region.”

US warplanes’ interception of an Iranian civilian plane carrying on board Lebanese passengers requires an international stance, Hezbollah said, stressing that the US is an occupation power in the Syrian territories and airspace.

The Resistance movement, meanwhile, wished the passengers of the plane, especially the Lebanese ones to stay healthy and safe, voicing sympathy with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic against the US hegemony.

Source: Al-Manar English Website